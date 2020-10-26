Q3 2020 TMB Bank PCL Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2020 / 02:00AM GMT

So good morning to you all, and welcome you to TMB live webcast. So as usual, after we release the financial performance, we will set up the live broadcast for management to discuss with you about the performance of Q3. For this meeting, we have the management with us, Khun Piti, CEO will walk you through the COVID response and the guidance of 2020. And then after that, Khun Prapasiri will walk you through the performance of Q3. Khun Praphan, our President, will walk you through the integration update and after that, we will have the Q&A sessions. So if I will pass this microphone on to Khun Piti.



Good morning guys, and thank -- first of all, thank you for sharing your morning time with us on a Monday. Before we go into the details, which shall be presented by our President and our CFO, I would like to walk you through the page I've called debt relief profile. We'd like -- first of all, I would like to share some light on the debt relief in Thailand because even the