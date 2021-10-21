Oct 21, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Jittrawadee Srivichit - TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited - Head of Finance Business Partner - Retail
Good afternoon all, and welcome you to our third quarter results. Today, we have Piti Tantakasem and Prapasiri Kositthanakorn to join with us today. So we'll start with the overall picture of third quarter by Piti. And then after that, Prapasiri will walk you through the performance of 9 months. Please.
Piti Tantakasem - TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Okay. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you again for your interest and your time. I start from a summary. I think nothing change mark in this quarter because our goal remains the same, that we want to be in hibernation mode because in Thailand, the situation was quite gloomy in the third quarter. We went to almost full lockdown, but we didn't call it lockdown, but basically, it's a lockdown where economic activity is almost stopped entirely. And what we want to focus in the third quarter, probably the early third quarter, is to complete cutover integration of the
Q3 2021 TMBThanachart Bank PCL Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 21, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...