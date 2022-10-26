Q3 2022 TMBThanachart Bank PCL Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Dararat Urapanthamat - TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, everyone, and welcome you to analyst meeting quarter 3. So before we going to go ahead and get started, my name is Dara, Head of Investor Relations. And we are pleased to have with us today, CEO, Khun Piti, today, he joined online, our CFO, Khun Prapasiri; and Khun Naris, Head of Strategy. So first sessions, I would like to ask Khun Piti to give an overview of 9 months. I'll turn it over to you, Khun Piti.



Piti Tantakasem - TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, and thank you, everyone, for your interest in joining today's session. Maybe I would like to jump into the executive summary to recap and to share with you what had happened in Quarter 3. As I keep mentioning that the interest up pricing cycle is coming. So we have been preparing balance sheet and waiting for this time to come, and it finally comes. And it is just a starting of the hike cycle. So what we have done is, we adjust bought on asset size and liability size