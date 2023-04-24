Q1 2023 TMBThanachart Bank PCL Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Dararat Urapanthamat - TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited - Head of IR



Hello, everyone. Good afternoon, and welcome to TTB presentations for the first quarter result 2023. I am Dararat, Head of Investor Relations. And beside me, we have Khun Piti Tantakasem, our CEO; and CFO Khun Somkid Preechasammakul; and last but not least, Khun Naris Aruksakunwong, Head of Strategy. We will do as usual. So we start with the presentations, Piti, Khun Somkid and Khun Naris will take you through the details and highlight of this quarter. And with that, I will hand over to CEO for opening the session.



Piti Tantakasem - TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director



First of all, thank you for your time. I would like to start from recap the plan for this year. As you all know, this is the year where there will be transitory risk of a lot of things. We are moving toward rising rate environment. It is the year that Central Bank will start to charge the deposit guarantee and FIDF fee normally. By year-end, it will be the end of forbearance. We are