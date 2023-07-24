Q2 2023 TMBThanachart Bank PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 24, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 24, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Dararat Urapanthamat

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited - Head of IR

* Naris Aruksakunwong

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited - Head of Ttb Spark & Acting Head of Strategy

* Piti Tantakasem

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* Somkid Preechasammakul

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited - CFO



=====================

Dararat Urapanthamat - TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited - Head of IR



Hi, good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to TTB presentations for second quarter results. I think we just released differential we saw last week. And today, we would like to have more discussion with investors and analysts with our senior executive here with me. On my right-hand side, Khun Piti Tantakasem and CFO, and last but not least, Khun Naris Aruksakunwong. So as usual, we will start with the presentations. After that, we will open for a Q&