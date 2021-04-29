Q1 2021 Novatek PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the NOVATEK First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mark Gyetvay. Please go ahead.



Mark Anthony Gyetvay - PAO NOVATEK - Deputy Chairman of the Management Board & CFO



Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, shareholders and colleagues, good evening, and welcome to our first quarter 2021 earnings conference call. We'd like to thank everyone for participating in tonight's call. We know there's a lot of other activity going on at the same time. Thank you very much for participating.



But before we begin the specific conference call details, I would like to refer to our disclaimer statement, as is our normal practice. During the conference call, we may make reference to forward-looking statements by using words such as plans, objectives, goals, strategies and other similar words, which are other than statements of historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking