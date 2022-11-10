Nov 10, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Montega welcome to the New Work SE earnings call regarding the Q3 figures of 2022. Thank you very much for your interest in dialing in.
You will now hear a presentation on the respective figures by the CEO, Petra Von Strombeck; the CFO, Ingo Chu; and the Head of Investor Relations, Patrick Moller. The floor will be open for upcoming questions following the presentation.
I'll now hand over to you, Petra.
Petra Von Strombeck - New Work SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO
Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our Q3 results update. Thank you for joining us today. Without further ado, let's dive into our business update for the third quarter 2022.
As you all know, the German economy is currently experiencing turbulent times. But while bad news are distributed everywhere, we have good news to share with you today. Currently, we experience a relative decoupling of the economy and economic factors on one hand and the employment index and job vacancies on the other. The workers
Q3 2022 New Work SE Earnings Call (German) Transcript
Nov 10, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...