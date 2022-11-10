Q3 2022 New Work SE Earnings Call (German) Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Petra Von Strombeck - New Work SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our Q3 results update. Thank you for joining us today. Without further ado, let's dive into our business update for the third quarter 2022.



As you all know, the German economy is currently experiencing turbulent times. But while bad news are distributed everywhere, we have good news to share with you today. Currently, we experience a relative decoupling of the economy and economic factors on one hand and the employment index and job vacancies on the other. The workers