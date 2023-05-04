Q1 2023 New Work SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



(technical difficulty)Good Afternoon, On behalf of (inaudible) welcome to the earnings call of the New Work SE regarding the Q1 figures of 2023. The CEO Petra Von Strombeck, CFO Ingo Chu and Patrick Moller from investor relations will give you presentations on the results in a moment. Afterwards, there will be enough time for our Q&A session. Questions can then be asked by audio. We're looking forward to the results, and I hand over to Ms. Von Strombeck.



Petra Von Strombeck - New Work SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Hello, and welcome, everyone to our Q1 update. Thanks for your interest and for joining us today. As always, Ingo sitting next to me, he'll guide you through financials later. In light of (inaudible) our top relief is lower EBITDA as well as top line growth guidance as well as a press release yesterday. So before we talk about New Work's new numbers, I'd like to give a quick insight into how we view the current trends in the employment market. This is a short-term observation and we clearly do not believe it is a mid or long term trend.