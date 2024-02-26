Wells Fargo & Co at UBS Financial Services Conference Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Erika Najarian - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Well, good morning, everybody. How are you guys? Really excited to be kicking off the 25th anniversary of this long-running conference with the CFO of Wells Fargo, Mike Santomassimo, who arrived at the bank and has overseen a lot of the transformative changes that has fueled a significant difference in how the market values the firm.



So thank you for joining us, Mike.



Michael P. Santomassimo - Wells Fargo & Company - Senior EVP & CFO



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - AnalystSo I just said the word transformation. Obviously, I have to start with the big announcement that we saw a few weeks ago, that the OCC terminated the consent order that I like to say, started it all, the 2016 sales practices consent order. If you could give us just a little bit of insight, I know you have eight consent orders left, if that's right, what does this mean? And what can investors take away