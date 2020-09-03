Full Year 2020 NCC Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 03, 2020 / NTS GMT

Adam Palser - NCC Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome. It's my absolute pleasure to have you today to talk you through NCC Group's Full Year Results for the year ending 31st of May 2020. And so in a minute, I will take you through a brief overview. I will then hand you over to my Chief Financial Officer, Tim Kovalsky, who will go through the numbers. And then I'll come back to talk to you a little bit more about our strategy, how we're getting on and where we're going next.



And so with no more ado, I think we should get straight into the presentation. The one thing we know from all of the chaos and (inaudible) that COVID-19 has inflicted on the world is that the cyber resilience market is more important than ever. The diagram on the right-hand side is something I've spoken to people about before. And it just highlights the secular growth drivers of the cyber market. Number one, the number of things, the number of connected devices just continues to grow year-on-year, ignoring the pandemic. That's about smart cities, it is about the Internet of Things, it is about