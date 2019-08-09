Half Year 2019 Oesterreichische Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining Austrian Post Results Q2 2019. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Harald Hagenauer, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Harald Hagenauer - Ãsterreichische Post AG-Head of IR - Group Auditing & Compliance



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this conference call of Austrian Post. We want to like to discuss the second quarter and the half year figures of the company 2019.



I would like to hand over now to Walter Oblin, our CFO and Head of Mail Division. Go on, Walter.



Walter Oblin - Ãsterreichische Post AG-CFO&Deputy Chairman of the Management Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, also from my side. I'm pleased to have the opportunity to present to you our results for the first 6 months of 2019. As a summary upfront,