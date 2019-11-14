Q3 2019 Oesterreichische Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining Austrian Post Results Q3 2019. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Harald Hagenauer, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Harald Hagenauer - Ãsterreichische Post AG-Head of IR - Group Auditing & Compliance



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, to this conference call of Austrian Post. We would like to present the quarterly results 2019 and also the 9-month figures, of course. Our CFO, Walter Oblin, will present the technical figures of this quarter and also be ready then for your questions. So please go ahead, Walter.



Walter Oblin - Ãsterreichische Post AG-CFO and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Mail&Direct Mail - Finance



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure to have the opportunity to present to you our Q3