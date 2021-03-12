Mar 12, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Emma, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining Austrian Post Annual Results for 2020. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Harald Hagenauer, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Harald Hagenauer - Ãsterreichische Post AG-Head of IR - Group Auditing & Compliance
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this conference call of Austrian post. Today, we would love to discuss the Q4 figures for -- from 2020, the full year figures from 2020. Outlook, of course, but also some kind of long-term targets for 2030 on our sustainability program.
And now I would love to hand over to Walt Oblin to start the presentation. Afterwards, we can go into a Q&A session. Go on Walter.
Walter Oblin - Ãsterreichische Post AG-CFO and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Deputy CEO of Mail&Finance
Q4 2020 Oesterreichische Post AG Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 12, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...