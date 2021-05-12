Q1 2021 Oesterreichische Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure to have the opportunity to give you an update on where Austrian Post stands after Q1. I think overall, I can summarize that Q1 has been a strong start into the new year despite the