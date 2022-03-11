Q4 2021 Oesterreichische Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Natalie, your chorus call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the results for the full year 2021. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Harald Hagenauer, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Harald Hagenauer - Ãsterreichische Post AG-Head of IR - Group Auditing & Compliance



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, to this conference call of Austrian Post, where we would like to discuss the fourth quarter and full year figures of our group. Here with me is Walter Oblin, our CFO, and I will directly like to hand over to you, Walter. Please start the presentation.



Walter Oblin - Ãsterreichische Post AG-CFO and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Deputy CEO of Mail&Finance



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure to have the opportunity to present to you our full year results for 2021. As a