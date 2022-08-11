Half Year 2022 Oesterreichische Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen to our half year end Q2 presentation of Austrian Post, where we want to discuss these figures -- present and discuss these figures with our CFO, Walter Oblin, and I will directly hand over to Walter.



Walter Oblin - Ãsterreichische Post AG-CFO and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Deputy CEO of Mail&Finance



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for the opportunity to present to you our half year results. Let me start on Page 3, which puts an overview of Austrian Post and our structure. Just to remind you, we operate and report in 3 segments: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, these 2 segments of -- these are the 2 segments where we book most of our revenues, and the third segment, Retail & Bank, which consists our retail network and Bank99 and altogether in the first 6 months, we had revenues of EUR 1.2 billion and EBIT of EUR 91 million. More details later on.



Page 4, we operated in a very challenging macroeconomic environment in the first 6