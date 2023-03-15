Full Year 2022 Oesterreichische Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Harald Hagenauer - Ãsterreichische Post AG-Head of IR - Group Auditing & Compliance



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this conference call of Austrian Post. Today, we would like to highlight Q4 and the full year results of ' 22, financial figures and also some nonfinancial figures. The presentation will be held by our CFO, Walter Oblin. And I would like to hand over to Walter, our CFO.



Walter Oblin - Ãsterreichische Post AG-CFO and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Deputy CEO of Mail&Finance



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure to have the opportunity to present to you our full year results for 2022. Let me start on Page