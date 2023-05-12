Q1 2023 Oesterreichische Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome, and thank you for joining the First Quarter 2023 Results Call.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Harald Hagenauer, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Harald Hagenauer - Ãsterreichische Post AG-Head of IR - Group Auditing & Compliance



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to this Conference Call of Austrian Post. Today, we will discuss the first quarter volumes, revenues and figures. So here with me, is our CFO, Walter Oblin and I would like to directly hand over to Walter.



Walter Oblin - Ãsterreichische Post AG-CFO and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Deputy CEO of Mail&Finance



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure to have the opportunity to present to you our Q1 results for 2023. As a summary upfront, in a very challenging environment, Austrian Post has had a good start into