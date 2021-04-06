Full Year 2020 CPI Property Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 06, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

David Greenbaum - CPI Property Group S.A. - CFO



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the 2020 Annual Financial Results webcast for CPI Property Group. This is David Greenbaum, Chief Financial Officer of CPI PG, and I'm delighted to be joined on today's webcast by Martin Nemecek, our CEO; TomÃ¡Å¡ Salajka, Head of Acquisitions and Asset Management; Pavel Mechura, Group Finance Director; and Joe Weaver, Director of Capital Markets.



I hope you had a nice and restful long weekends. 2021 has been such a busy year already, so much is happening in the world, so much uncertainty. On the other hand, CPI really sees light and promise on the horizon. We see pent-up consumer savings, pent-up demand to shop, pent-up appetite to travel and pent-up desire to spend time back in the office with colleagues. We believe the COVID marathon, this great unexpected test, is nearly over. After today's presentation, I am hopeful you will have a positive understanding of what CPI PG has accomplished in 2020 and what we can still achieve in 2021 for our bondholders, banks and other stakeholders.



Before we