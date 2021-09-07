Q2 2021 CPI Property Group SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 07, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

* David Greenbaum

CPI Property Group S.A. - CFO

* Joe Weaver

CPI Property Group S.A. - Director of Capital Markets

* Martin Nemecek

CPI Property Group S.A. - CEO, MD & Executive Director

* Mindee Lee

* TomÃ¡Å¡ Salajka

CPI Property Group S.A. - Director of Acquisitions, Asset Management & Sales and Director



David Greenbaum - CPI Property Group S.A. - CFO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to CPI Property Group's webcast covering our first half results for 2021. I'm David Greenbaum, CFO of CPI PG. Later on, you will hear from our other speakers, including our CEO, Martin Nemecek; TomÃ¡Å¡ Salajka, Head of Acquisitions and Asset Management; Pavel Mechura, Group Finance Director; Joe Weaver, Director of Capital Markets; and Mindee Lee, Manager of Corporate Strategy and Board Secretary.



We started doing these webcasts several years ago in keeping with our