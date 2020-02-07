Q4 2019 Oriola Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 07, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Helena Kukkonen

Oriola Oyj - CFO

* Katja Graff

Oriola Oyj - Manager of Treasury & IR

* Robert Wilhelm Andersson

Oriola Oyj - President & CEO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Petri Kajaani

Inderes Oy - Analyst



=====================

Robert Wilhelm Andersson - Oriola Oyj - President & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this webcast, Oriola's Full Year 2019 Financial Statement Release. My name is Robert Andersson. I'm the CEO of the company. With me here today, I have Helena Kukkonen, CFO; Tuula Lehto; Group Communications Director; and Katja Graff, Finance and IR Manager.



We will run through the slides that I have here to present for you, and then we will offer you the possibility to ask questions. In the room here today, we have a handful or 2 hands full probably, 2 hands full of participants. And --