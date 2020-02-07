Feb 07, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 07, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Helena Kukkonen
Oriola Oyj - CFO
* Katja Graff
Oriola Oyj - Manager of Treasury & IR
* Robert Wilhelm Andersson
Oriola Oyj - President & CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Petri Kajaani
Inderes Oy - Analyst
=====================
Robert Wilhelm Andersson - Oriola Oyj - President & CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this webcast, Oriola's Full Year 2019 Financial Statement Release. My name is Robert Andersson. I'm the CEO of the company. With me here today, I have Helena Kukkonen, CFO; Tuula Lehto; Group Communications Director; and Katja Graff, Finance and IR Manager.
We will run through the slides that I have here to present for you, and then we will offer you the possibility to ask questions. In the room here today, we have a handful or 2 hands full probably, 2 hands full of participants. And --
Q4 2019 Oriola Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 07, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...