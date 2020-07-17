Jul 17, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 17, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Katja Graff
Oriola Oyj - Manager of Treasury & IR
* Robert Wilhelm Andersson
Oriola Oyj - President & CEO
=====================
Robert Wilhelm Andersson - Oriola Oyj - President & CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Robert Andersson. I'm the CEO of Oriola. Welcome to Oriola's Half Year 2020 Financial Reporting. We are doing this as a webcast, which means that you can type questions at any point in time. We will try to answer them as well as we can at the end of the session. When we met about 3 months ago, talking about the quarter 1, we had an exceptional period of about 2 weeks at the end of March, where we had experienced significant holding of medicines and pharmaceutical and health care products. We were -- had experience of a couple of weeks of lockdown in our societies. We didn't fully understand how long it will continue and what the impact will be. Now with the benefit of hindsight, we can see
Q2 2020 Oriola Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 17, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...