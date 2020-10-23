Q3 2020 Oriola Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

* Helena Kukkonen

Oriola Oyj - CFO

* Katja Graff

Oriola Oyj - Manager of Treasury & IR

* Robert Wilhelm Andersson

Oriola Oyj - President & CEO



Robert Wilhelm Andersson - Oriola Oyj - President & CEO



and welcome to Oriola's interim report for January-September presentation webcast. My name is Robert Andersson, and I'm the CEO of Oriola.



What a year it has been. We started in quarter 1 with a hoarding of products, at the end of the quarter, moved into a lockdown of the societies during quarter 2 with a very significant effect on our operations and market. And then into quarter 3, which has been kind of moving back to normal, particularly at the end of -- during summer, and then after summer, again, back to a, I would say, more ambiguous situation, both for the market and our operations.



And the ambiguity is clearly caused by the