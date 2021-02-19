Q4 2020 Oriola Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Helena Kukkonen
Oriola Oyj - CFO
* Juko-Juho Hakala
Oriola Oyj - Interim CEO, President & Director
* Tuula Lehto
Oriola Oyj - VP of Communications & Sustainability
=====================
Tuula Lehto - Oriola Oyj - VP of Communications & Sustainability
Welcome to this Oriola Corporation Financial Statement 2020 Info. My name is Tuula Lehto. I'm Oriola's Communication and Sustainability Director. With me here are our interim CEO, Juko Hakala; and our CFO, Helena Kukkonen.
Today, we go through the presentations. And afterwards, there's a possibility for questions.
Please, Juko, you can start.
Juko-Juho Hakala - Oriola Oyj - Interim CEO, President & Director
Thank you, Tuula, and welcome to this financial statements webcast also from my behalf. Please let me introduce myself. My name is Juko Hakala. I am the Chief
Feb 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
