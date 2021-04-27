Apr 27, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 27, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Helena Kukkonen
Oriola Oyj - CFO
* Juko-Juho Hakala
Oriola Oyj - Interim CEO, President & Director
* Tuula Lehto
Oriola Oyj - VP of Communications & Sustainability
=====================
Tuula Lehto - Oriola Oyj - VP of Communications & Sustainability
Good morning, and welcome to Oriola Q1 2021 results webcast. Thank you all for joining us today. My name is Tuula Lehto, and I'm Oriola's Communication and Sustainability Director. I have here with me our CEO, Juko Hakala, together with our CFO, Helena Kukkonen. They will walk us through our Q1 result presentation. (Operator Instructions)
Now it's time to go to the presentation. Please, Juko.
Juko-Juho Hakala - Oriola Oyj - Interim CEO, President & Director
Thank you, Tuula. Good morning. My name is Juko Hakala, I'm the interim CEO of Oriola. Please be welcome to this Q1 2021
Q1 2021 Oriola Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 27, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...