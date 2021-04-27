Q1 2021 Oriola Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 27, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Helena Kukkonen

Oriola Oyj - CFO

* Juko-Juho Hakala

Oriola Oyj - Interim CEO, President & Director

* Tuula Lehto

Oriola Oyj - VP of Communications & Sustainability



Good morning, and welcome to Oriola Q1 2021 results webcast. Thank you all for joining us today. My name is Tuula Lehto, and I'm Oriola's Communication and Sustainability Director. I have here with me our CEO, Juko Hakala, together with our CFO, Helena Kukkonen. They will walk us through our Q1 result presentation. (Operator Instructions)



Now it's time to go to the presentation. Please, Juko.



Juko-Juho Hakala - Oriola Oyj - Interim CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Tuula. Good morning. My name is Juko Hakala, I'm the interim CEO of Oriola. Please be welcome to this Q1 2021