Q2 2021 Oriola Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 20, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 20, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Helena Kukkonen

Oriola Oyj - CFO

* Juko-Juho Hakala

Oriola Oyj - Interim CEO, President & Director

* Tuula Lehto

Oriola Oyj - VP of Communications & Sustainability



=====================

Tuula Lehto - Oriola Oyj - VP of Communications & Sustainability



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Warmly welcome to Oriola's Q2 results presentation. My name is Tuula Lehto, and I'm Oriola's Communication and Sustainability Director. Today, we are hearing first Oriola's CEO and President, Juko Hakala from our studio. And secondly, our CFO, Helena Kukkonen, who is in this time joining circumstantially through remote connection. In the end of the webcast, we will go through your questions. which you can start typing already during our presentation to the message chat.



But now it's time to welcome Juko Hakala to start our results presentation. Please, Juko.



Juko-Juho Hakala<