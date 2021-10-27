Q3 2021 Oriola Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 27, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Elisa Markula
Oriola Oyj - President & CEO
* Tuula Lehto
Oriola Oyj - VP of Communications & Sustainability
Elisa Markula - Oriola Oyj - President & CEO
Good morning, and welcome to Oriola's Quarter 3 results presentation. I am Elisa Markula, and I started here in Oriola 2.5 months ago.
And now let's review quarter 3 highlights. This was the quarter for improved profitability and the start of turnaround activities. In the third quarter, the pandemic situation continued to improve in both in Finland and Sweden with the most of the government restrictions were removed by the end of the quarter. The volume demand for pharmaceuticals and other health and well-being products recovered and nearly reached 2019 levels. And at the end of the quarter, that is -- what I mean, it is before the pandemic levels.
Continued market recovery was reflected in our invoicing and net sales, which
