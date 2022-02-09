Feb 09, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 09, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Elisa Markula
Oriola Oyj - President & CEO
* Panu Routila
Oriola Oyj - Independent Chairman of the Board
* Sari Pohjonen
Oriola Oyj - CFO
=====================
Elisa Markula - Oriola Oyj - President & CEO
Good day, and welcome to Oriola's webcast related to this morning news about Oriola Kronans Apotek and Apoteksgruppen to merge. And my name is Elisa Markula, and I'm the CEO of Oriola. And together here with me is our Chairman of the Board, Panu Routila.
And today's agenda is like this. We go transaction in brief, strategic rationale, some financial implications, and let's review the new company in brief as well. And then let's talk about at the end of the presentation also about Oriola's transformation. (Operator Instructions)
And now I hand our -- the word to our CEO -- sorry, Chairman of the Board, Panu Routila. Panu, please?
