Feb 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Elisa Markula
Oriola Oyj - President & CEO
* Sari Pohjonen
Oriola Oyj - CFO
* Tuula Lehto
Oriola Oyj - VP of Communications & Sustainability
=====================
Tuula Lehto - Oriola Oyj - VP of Communications & Sustainability
Good morning, and welcome to Oriola's webcast and listen to our financial statement from 2021. My name is Tuula Lehto, and I'm Oriola's Communication and Sustainability Director. With me here at studio is our CEO, Elisa Markula; and our CFO, Sari Pohjonen.
During the presentations, feel free to start including the questions to the chat, and we will take all those after the presentations. But please, Elisa.
Elisa Markula - Oriola Oyj - President & CEO
Thank you, Tuula, and good morning also on my behalf, and welcome. Let's start reviewing Q4 and also the full year results.
Year ended with improved profitability
Q4 2021 Oriola Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...