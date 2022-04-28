Q1 2022 Oriola Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 28, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Julia Kristensen

Oriola Oyj - Communications Manager

* Katarina Gabrielson

Oriola Oyj - Interim CEO & VP of Business Area Oriola Sweden

* Sari Pohjonen

Oriola Oyj - CFO



=====================

Katarina Gabrielson - Oriola Oyj - Interim CEO & VP of Business Area Oriola Sweden



Good morning, and welcome to Oriola's webcast about interim quarter 1 reporting. I'm Katarina Gabrielson, the interim CEO for Oriola. Here with me in the studio, we have also our CFO, Sari Pohjonen; and Communications Manager, Julia Kristensen, who will be moderating your questions from the chats at the end of the webcast. So please start to post your questions already during the presentation.



First, a few words about me. I started at Oriola in 2012 and has been working in various positions in both Oriola Finland and Sweden. And in our earlier structure, I was responsible for business area Retail. Currently, my permanent role