Q2 2022 Oriola Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Presentation

* Katarina Gabrielson

Oriola Oyj - CEO & Interim VP of Oriola Sweden

* Sari Pohjonen

* Tuula Lehto

Oriola Oyj - VP of Communications & Sustainability



Tuula Lehto - Oriola Oyj - VP of Communications & Sustainability



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Oriola's half year financial report presentation. We are here at very sunny, Espoo office. And here with me, CEO, Katarina Gabrielson; and CFO, Sari Pohjonen. And my name is Tuula Lehto, Vice President of Communication and Sustainability of Oriola.



(Operator Instructions) And after the presentation, we will go those through. But now please, Katarina.



Katarina Gabrielson - Oriola Oyj - CEO & Interim VP of Oriola Sweden



Thank you, Tuula. Good morning, and welcome on my behalf also. I'm Katarina Gabrielson, the CEO of Oriola. And like Tuula said, we will also have presentations from Sari