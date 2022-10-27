Q3 2022 Oriola Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Katarina Gabrielson
Oriola Oyj - CEO
* Mikael WegmÃ¼ller
Mikael WegmÃ¼ller -
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Oriola's Third Quarter Interim Report Webcast. My name is Mikael WegmÃ¼ller. I'm Head of Communications and Sustainability.
Today, our CEO, Katarina Gabrielson, will go through the presentation. And after that, we'll take the questions and answers. But I remind you that during the presentation, you can already upload questions. A recording of the webcast will be available on our website, oriola.com/investors.
With that, I hand it over to you, Katarina.
Katarina Gabrielson - Oriola Oyj - CEO
Thank you, Mikael, and good morning, and welcome to -- I don't have the flipper now to this Oriola third quarter results presentation. Also on my behalf, thanks and sorry about the mess. I'm Katarina Gabrielson, the CEO of Oriola.
We will do this
Oct 27, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
