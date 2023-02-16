Q4 2022 Oriola Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Katarina Gabrielson

Oriola Oyj - CEO

* Tikanoja Timo Leinonen

Oriola Oyj - CFO

* Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm



=====================

Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm -



Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to Oriola's Q4 and full year '22 Results Presentation. I am Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm from Oriola's Investor Relations. We have today 2 speakers, our CEO, Katarina Gabrielson; and CFO, Timo Leinonen.



After the presentation, we open up for your questions. However, you may send in your questions already during the presentation. Kindly note that we are recording this webcast, and the on-demand version will be available later on today on our website. Before handing over to Katarina, here is the customary disclaimer that we all should be aware of.



And now without further ado, Katarina, please go ahead.



Katarina Gabrielson - Oriola Oyj - CEO



Thank you, Tua,