Oriola Oyj Annual Shareholders Meeting (Finnish) Transcript

Mar 21, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Katarina Gabrielson - Oriola Oyj - President & CEO



Sorry about the language, but you don't want me to speak in Finish. That would not be a good idea. Dear shareholders, Oriola Board of Directors, management and also all employees. Also on my behalf, I wish to welcome all of you, both here in Hanaholmen and also the one who is following us online. Warm welcome to Oriola Annual General Meeting 2023.



My name is Katarina Gabrielson, and I'm since May last year, the CEO of Oriola. Although I joined Oriola already in 2012 and have been a member of the Oriola management team since 2019. During the past 10 years with the company, I have had the opportunity to work across various business units, which has given me a solid experience and also insight of our business. Looking at 2022, it's fair to conclude that the year truly was really eventful and for the whole company, I will say, and in an extraordinary and rapidly changing environment that we have, we can really see that we have done a lot of things during the year.



In my presentation, I want to go through what Oriola as a company is today