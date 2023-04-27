Q1 2023 Oriola Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Katarina Gabrielson

Oriola Oyj - President & CEO

* Tikanoja Timo Leinonen

Oriola Oyj - CFO

* Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm

Oriola Oyj - Manager of IR & Sustainability



Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm - Oriola Oyj - Manager of IR & Sustainability



Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to Oriola's Q1 Results Webcast. I am Tua Stenius-Ornhjelm from Oriola's Investor Relations. We have today 2 speakers, our CEO, Katarina Gabrielson; and CFO, Timo Leinonen. After the presentation, we open up for your questions. You may send in your questions already during the presentation. And kindly note that we are recording this webcast and the on-demand version will be available on our website later today. Before handing over to Katarina, here is the customary disclaimer that we all should be aware of.



And now without further ado, Katarina, please go ahead.



