Q2 2023 Oriola Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm - Oriola Oyj - Manager of IR & Sustainability



Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to Oriola's Q2 Results Webcast. I am Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm from Oriola's Investor Relations. With me today, I have our CEO, Katarina Gabrielson; and CFO, Timo Leinonen. After the presentation, we open up for your questions. You may send in your questions through the chat already during the presentation. Kindly note that we are recording this webcast and the on-demand version will be available on our website later today.



Before handing over to Katarina, here is the customary disclaimer that we all should be aware of.



And now without further ado, Katarina, please go ahead.



Katarina Gabrielson - Oriola Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Tua. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, also on my behalf. Today, we will discuss our second quarter results. I will start with the highlights and connections -- and comments on the operating environment; and then Timo, will take you through the financials. And