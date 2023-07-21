Jul 21, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm - Oriola Oyj - Manager of IR & Sustainability
Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to Oriola's Q2 Results Webcast. I am Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm from Oriola's Investor Relations. With me today, I have our CEO, Katarina Gabrielson; and CFO, Timo Leinonen. After the presentation, we open up for your questions. You may send in your questions through the chat already during the presentation. Kindly note that we are recording this webcast and the on-demand version will be available on our website later today.
Before handing over to Katarina, here is the customary disclaimer that we all should be aware of.
And now without further ado, Katarina, please go ahead.
Katarina Gabrielson - Oriola Oyj - President & CEO
Thank you, Tua. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, also on my behalf. Today, we will discuss our second quarter results. I will start with the highlights and connections -- and comments on the operating environment; and then Timo, will take you through the financials. And
Q2 2023 Oriola Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 21, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...