Oct 31, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Katarina Gabrielson
Oriola Oyj - President & CEO
* Tikanoja Timo Leinonen
Oriola Oyj - CFO
* Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm
Oriola Oyj - Manager of IR & Sustainability
=====================
Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm - Oriola Oyj - Manager of IR & Sustainability
Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to Oriola's Q3 results webcast. I am Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm from Oriola's Investor Relations. With me today, I have our CEO, Katarina Gabrielson; and CFO, Timo Leinonen.
This morning, right after the publication of the Q3, we also communicated about Oriola's strategy, financial targets and sustainability agenda as well as new reporting segments. This means that we have a lot to cover within the 1 hour that we have reserved for this session.
As usual, we will take your questions at the end, but you may, of course, send in your questions through the chat already
Q3 2023 Oriola Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript
