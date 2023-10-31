Q3 2023 Oriola Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 31, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Katarina Gabrielson

Oriola Oyj - President & CEO

* Tikanoja Timo Leinonen

Oriola Oyj - CFO

* Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm

Oriola Oyj - Manager of IR & Sustainability



Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm - Oriola Oyj - Manager of IR & Sustainability



Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to Oriola's Q3 results webcast. I am Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm from Oriola's Investor Relations. With me today, I have our CEO, Katarina Gabrielson; and CFO, Timo Leinonen.



This morning, right after the publication of the Q3, we also communicated about Oriola's strategy, financial targets and sustainability agenda as well as new reporting segments. This means that we have a lot to cover within the 1 hour that we have reserved for this session.



As usual, we will take your questions at the end, but you may, of course, send in your questions through the chat already