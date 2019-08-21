Q2 2019 Odfjell SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Kristian Verner MÃ¸rch - Odfjell SE - CEO



So good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the second quarter and first half result presentation for Odfjell SE. We are presenting here in Bergen. I apologize that we have to do this in English, but we are streaming the presentation, live streaming as well, so people can follow. And for those of you watching online, I'm sorry we're a little bit late as we were -- everybody got into the room. So as we normally do, I'm going to start giving you some headlines on the numbers for today. And then the Terje Iversen will come on and talk about the financials in more detail. Then I will come back with a operational review and also some prospects and some market forecasts for the coming quarter. I also want to apologize that we did not bring enough hard copies of the presentation and the report. These are really fresh because we released them about an hour, 1.5 hours ago, and we had the Board meeting this morning so it's been an eventful morning so far. So I apologize for that, but you can find all the documents online on our website already.

