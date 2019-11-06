Q3 2019 Odfjell SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
Kristian Verner MÃ¸rch - Odfjell SE - CEO
All right. Welcome to the presentation of the third quarter results for Odfjell SE that we're presenting here in Oslo today. We are also broadcasting the presentation live, so if I can kindly ask you to wait with the questions towards the end where both Terje and I will be available for a Q&A session.
Well, let's get started. The agenda for today is I'll just take you through the highlights of the quarter. And then Terje will, as usual, come on and take you through the financials, and then I'll come back and take you through the operational review and the strategy and other updates, and then we will finish with a Q&A session.
The headline for this quarter is that it was a quarter where we were impacted by, I would say, lower-than-usual seasonality swing in volumes, but the good news is that the firming trend of the market in terms of dollar per tonne has continued also in the third quarter. But that you will see in the coming slides as well.
So the chemical tanker earnings were seasonally weaker this quarter.
