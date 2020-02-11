Q4 2019 Odfjell SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Kristian Verner MÃ¸rch - Odfjell SE - CEO



Okay. Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the fourth quarter results and the preliminary 2019 results for Odfjell SE that we're presenting here from Oslo this morning. We are live streaming the presentation, so I kindly ask you to wait with questions until the end -- after the presentation where both Terje and myself will be available to answer questions.



I think from a safety perspective, I don't think there's any planned test of the alarm system, so if the alarm system goes off, we should take it seriously and follow the exit signs that you will find out in the foyer.



I will start with the highlights. And then Terje, he will come on and cover the financials, and then I will come back and cover the operational review and comment on the strategy, and then I will finish off with the prospects and the markets update, and then we will have, as I said, Q&A towards the end of the presentation.



Fourth quarter highlights: The short version is that it was a better quarter, driven by improvements in the chemical