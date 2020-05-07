Q1 2020 Odfjell SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Kristian Verner MÃ¸rch - Odfjell SE - CEO



Okay. Good morning, and good morning from Bergen, and welcome to the first quarter conference call for Odfjell SE, which we, for obvious reasons, are doing virtually this time.



I hope that everybody can hear us clearly. It does not mean that we do not want or welcome questions, so there's an opportunity to post questions on the website, on the link that you all have. And so please post questions, and we will address them towards the end. And if you do not have a chance to post your question or get it answered satisfactorily, then you are always welcome to reach out to any one of us following this conference call.



Today here with me, I have BjÃ¸rn Kristian RÃ¸ed, who is Head of Investor Relations in Odfjell SE. I have Terje Iversen, CFO; and myself, Kristian MÃ¸rch, CEO of Odfjell SE.



Before we start looking at the agenda, I just want to mention that in Norway, we are now in the week 8 of working remotely and most other countries in the world where we operate. We're also working remotely for land-based staff, except