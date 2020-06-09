Odfjell SE - Special Call Transcript

Jun 09, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Kristian Verner MÃ¸rch - Odfjell SE - CEO



Good morning, if you're joining us from Europe, and good afternoon, if you're joining us from Asia. My name is Kristian Morch. I'm the CEO of Odfjell SE, and I have the pleasure of welcoming you to this year's Capital Market Day.



We had hoped to invite you again this year for our physical Capital Market Day like we did last year in Oslo, but due to the COVID-19 concerns, we have decided to live stream it here from our office in Bergen. It also means that the agenda will be a little bit more compressed than we had planned for and hoped for. So we will cover quite a lot of ground during this presentation. We will, however, be having a Q&A towards the end of the presentation, where we are -- your questions are more than welcome. And if there are things that you'll find we do not cover in great enough detail during this presentation, you are, as always, welcome to reach out to any one of us after the presentation today and get more information.



I'm joined today by Terje Iversen, who is going to come on after me, CFO of Odfjell SE