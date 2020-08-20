Q2 2020 Odfjell SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Kristian Verner MÃ¸rch - Odfjell SE - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the second quarter results for Odfjell SE, which we are live streaming here from Bergen today. I am Kristian MÃ¸rch, I'm the CEO of Odfjell SE, and I'm joined today by Terje Iversen, the CFO of Odfjell. Before I start the presentation, I want to remind everybody that during the presentation, you can post questions online, and we will be answering those questions towards the end of the presentation. There should be a small button on the top right-hand corner of your screen, and you can post the questions, and we will collect them as we go.



Today, I will be covering -- start by covering the highlights of the presentation and the second quarter. Then Terje, he will come on and talk about the financial update, then I will return and give you an operational update, and we'll end up talking about market prospects and our view on the coming quarter. We start by looking at the second quarter. It was a good quarter for Odfjell, and it was mainly driven by increased earnings in the chemical tanker