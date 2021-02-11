Q4 2020 Odfjell SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Kristian Verner Morch - Odfjell SE - CEO



Okay. Hello, and welcome to the presentation of the Odfjell Fourth Quarter Results and the Preliminary 2020 Results. We are live streaming it here from Bergen today. My name is Kristian MÃ¸rch. I'm the CEO of Odfjell SE. And with me today, I have Terje Iversen, who is the CFO; and BjÃ¸rn Kristian RÃ¸ed, who's head of Investor Relations and Business Analytics in Odfjell SE.



If you're watching this presentation live, there should be a button on the top right-hand corner of your screen where you are able to post questions. And towards the end of the presentation today, we will be happy to answer any questions that you are posting.



Let's just get going with the presentation itself. On the agenda, I will start to take you through the highlights, both for the quarter and for the year. Then Terje, he will come on and give you a more detailed run-through of the financials, and then I will come back to speak about operational review and strategy and Odfjell prospects and markets update. And as I said, towards the end of the presentation, we will take any