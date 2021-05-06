Q1 2021 Odfjell SE Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 06, 2021



Corporate Participants

* BjÃ¸rn Kristian RÃ¸ed

Odfjell SE - Manager IR & Research

* Kristian Verner Morch

Odfjell SE - CEO

* Terje Iversen

Odfjell SE - CFO



Kristian Verner Morch - Odfjell SE - CEO



Hello, and welcome to the presentation of the first quarter results for Odfjell SE. My name is Kristian Morch. I'm the CEO of Odfjell SE, and I'm joined today by Terje Iversen, who is the CFO. We are live streaming this presentation from Bergen today. It will also be available afterwards on our website.



If you are watching this presentation live, you have the possibility of asking questions in the top right-hand corner of your screen. There should be a link or a button you can press and then you can post questions. And towards the end of the presentation today, we will be answering the questions that came in. We appreciate the interest and the time you're taking to participate today.



The agenda