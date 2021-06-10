Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 10, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

BjÃ¸rn Kristian RÃ¸ed - Odfjell SE - Manager IR & Research



Good morning and welcome to Odfjell SE's Annual Capital Markets Day for 2021. This is the sixth consecutive Capital Markets Day we're hosting. And this year, as we did also last year, is hosted online due to the circumstances across the globe. And hopefully, we will be able to have this live and to meet you all next year. But we have an exciting agenda for you today with more thematic views than what we had last year.



First, we will start with our CEO, Kristian Morch, who will take you through our strategy, which can be summed up in capturing the near term while derisking the long term. After Kristian, our VP, Technology, who is not that familiar to most of you, Mr. Erik Hjortland, will present the next topic, which is energy transition.



A bit about Erik. He has been with Odfjell since 2007 and is today heading the technology department where future fuel and emission regulations are one of its key tasks. In his 14 years in Odfjell, he has been instrumental in the systematic process of making