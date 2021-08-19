Q2 2021 Odfjell SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Kristian Verner Morch - Odfjell SE - CEO



Welcome to the presentation of the second quarter results for Odfjell SE, which we are streaming live here from Bergen today. We appreciate the interest in the company. As usual, we will be taking questions at the end of the presentation. But if you're watching this presentation offline and you don't have the ability to ask questions, please feel free to contact us also offline. As usual, I think there's a chance on your top right-hand screen -- top right-hand corner of your screen, you should be able to post questions along, and we will address them towards the end of the presentation.



The agenda for today is I will give you some highlights for the quarter. Then Terje will -- as usual, Terje Iversen will come on and speak about the financials, and then I will come back with a brief update on operational review and strategy, not so much strategy this time around, and then we'll talk about prospects and market updates.



The highlights of the second quarter. In a nutshell, it was not a very exciting quarter for Odfjell. We are slightly up compared to