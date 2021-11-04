Q3 2021 Odfjell SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Kristian Verner Morch - Odfjell SE - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Odfjell's Third Quarter Results, which we are streaming here live here from Oslo, first time since the start of corona that we're doing this outside of Bergen. My name is Kristian Morch. I'm the CEO of Odfjell SE. And I will, together with our CFO, Terje Iversen, take you through the highlights of the third quarter.



(Operator Instructions) And we will be addressing those questions towards the end. And for the people who are here physically today, please wait with your questions until the end, and then we will be available for Q&A.



But to get started, I will take you through the highlights of the quarter. And then as usual, Terje Iversen will come on and take you through the financials. Then I will speak about our operational review, and then I will speak about prospects and market update towards the end of the presentation.



Third quarter was not a great quarter. It was not an exciting quarter for Odfjell. It was a quarter that was slightly better than the second quarter. We had strong