Q1 2022 Odfjell SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Kristian Morch;CEO -



Good morning, and welcome to the Presentation of the Odfjell First Quarter Results. We are sending this live from our new studio here at our headquarters in Bergen. My name is Kristian Morch. I'm the CEO of Odfjell, but I'm -- this is, unfortunately, going to be my last appearance as the CEO because, tomorrow, I will be handing over the CEO responsibility to Harald Fotland. And Harald, he will be available also for questions, and you will see him towards the end of this presentation.



Seven years in Odfjell, it has been an amazing journey. It has been tough, but it has been rewarding. And Odfjell today stands on, what I think is, the most competitive platform in our industry. And with the markets that are coming, the way they are, which you will see in a moment, then I think good things are in front of us, and the company is ready to be handed over to Harald.



I also want to say that we are going to take questions towards the end of the presentation.