Q3 2022 Odfjell SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Harald Fotland - Odfjell SE - CEO & COO
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the presentation of Odfjell's third quarter results. Before I continue, please note that you have the option to type in questions during the presentation, and those questions will be answered at the end of this session.
Today's agenda should be well known to all of you. I will start with the highlights. Then my colleague, Terje Iversen, our CFO, will take you through the financials. And then I will continue with an operational review. And we will end this session with a market update and our prospects going forward.
Then to the highlights. We saw the third quarter continued improvements from the second quarter. This is despite the fact that, normally, the third quarter is a seasonally slower quarter.
Our time charter earnings increased by 7% from USD 160 million to USD 171 million.
The net result contribution from Odfjell Terminals was USD 8 million. This compares to USD 2 million in the second quarter. And if we exclude insurance proceeds, then we saw stable results from the terminals
